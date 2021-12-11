June 1, 1958 - Dec. 9, 2021

MURPHYSBORO - Joan Nichols, age 63 of Murphysboro, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in her home.

She was born on June 1, 1958 in Murphysboro to William and Thelma (Sickler) Rosson. On April 27, 1979 she married Dave Nichols. They have shared 42 years of making wonderful memories.

Joan was a registered nurse for over 40 years, saving countless lives at St. Joseph Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Carbondale Emergency Room. She received her degrees from SIU, Kaskaskia and McKendree.

She was an avid reader; big believer in education; loved reading to her children and loved to float in her pool.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Dave Nichols of Murphysboro; children: Jeffrey (Allison) Nichols of Utica, Kari (Jon) Kilquist of Murphysboro and Dr. Haley Nichols of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandchildren: William, Owen and Emmy Kilquist and Anastasia and Ella Nichols; a sister, Kathryn (Terry) Woodard of Brandon, FL; a brother, James Rosson of Murphysboro; other relatives and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Mileur.

A Prayer Service for Joan Nichols will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Father Bob Flannery officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service. A private family inurnment will take place in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Expressions of gratitude may be made to the Murphysboro High School Athletics and will be accepted at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank SIH Cancer Center and all close friends for their support and the "Chicks of 76."

