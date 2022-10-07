Joan Ray

FORTH WORTH, TX – Joan Ray passed away Sept. 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joan (Ballard) Ray was born on a snowy January day to Everett (Duck) and Helen Ballard. She grew up in Mount Carbon like most did in the 1930s - walking through the rain and snow miles upon miles to school and doing chores around the house when not at school (a role assigned to her by the Great Depression).

In 1947, she went on to marry the love of her life, Harry Ray, on Christmas Day. They had four children: David, Steve, Cheryl, and Thomas Ray. They lived in an amazing house on Westwood Lane. Harry and Joan were known for their 4th of July parties, beautiful landscaping (including flowers galore and produce gardens), and their own big foot sighting in their yard (Looking at you, Big Muddy Monster)!

Joan treasured being a stay-at-home mom for her four active kids and later, caring for her six grandkids over many summers. Joan looked forward to her summers with her grandkids: visiting the St Louis arch, slip n slides, paying them to pick up gum balls in the yard (back when child labor was legal), making brownies, and introducing them to her favorite soap opera (As the World Turns). Her great sense of style, elegant poise, and kindhearted spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Harry Ray, sons: David Ray & Thomas Ray, and her sister: Betty Haury. She is survived by her children: Steve (Patricia) Ray & Cheryl (David) Rath. Her grandchildren: Jennifer (Matthew) Brauen, Ashley (Alex) Semerenko, Eric Rath, Brian (Mallory) Ray, Kaitlyn (Chris) Hansen & Jeffrey (Candace) Anyan. And her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Cooper, Vivian, Addison, Tinley, Cora, Andy and Emery. Her siblings Bob Ballard & Mary Lou Poulter and nieces and nephew: Debbie Snyder, Cindy Poulter, Kris McCaskill, Patrick Ballard and Jennifer Fieldhack.

Since most of her friends have beat her to the pearly gates, there will only be a graveside service. It will be held on Oct. 22nd at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to local Hospice and Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.