WEST FRANKFORT — Joan Ricki Williams, 71, died suddenly Monday at her residence.

Ms. Williams, a longtime West Frankfort resident, was executive vice president and chief financial officer, director, and a founding member of Community Media Group, Inc. and affiliated companies including Community Magazine Group, Champaign Multi Media Group and Timmus Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy and husband Tom Clansen and grandsons, Bradley and Riley Clansen of Santa Ana, California; her grandson, Wesley Romack of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; niece, Roxanne Davis of Bloomington; and nephew, Chris Williams of Lake of Egypt. She is also survived by her cousins, Bill (Shirley) Griggs, Phyllis Crader, Martha (Mark) Speers and Lisa Mercer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brad Williams; her daughter, Christina Williams Woods; her parents, Vernie and Ann (Simko) Mercer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eddie Ray and Kathlee Williams; and her brother-in-law, Don R. Williams.

Ms. Williams was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Herrin, and attended local schools, graduating from Frankfort Community High School, class of 1966. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.