Joan V. O'Brien

1926 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Joan V. O'Brien, professor emerita in Classics at Southern Illinois University, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96.

Born in Meriden, CT, she graduated from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, then taught in Hamden, CT for two years before entering the community of the Dominican Sisters of St. Mary of the Springs as a novice in 1949. She began her teaching career in 1952 at Dominican Academy in New York. In 1961, she received her Ph.D in Classics from Fordham University and subsequently taught at Albertus Magnus College. In 1967 she left the Dominican community and soon joined the Classics faculty at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Music was at the heart and soul of Joan O'Brien. She began piano lessons at age five and continued to play Mozart, Grieg and her beloved Beethoven well into her 90's.

Her Catholic faith was her guiding light. She was devoted to the church, but at the same time very involved in the push for change and the ordination of women. She was there for some of the first meetings of The Voice of the Faithful in the push for transparency about child abuse by priests.

In her last years, she moved to Newburyport, MA to be near her niece. There, she quickly became a beloved figure, known simply to townsfolk as 'Aunt Joan.' She walked to Immaculate Conception Church for daily Mass, rain or shine, winter or summer.

She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and her devoted community of friends, former students, and colleagues.

A funeral Mass was held for Joan on Dec. 9, 2022 in Newburyport, MA. A Memorial Mass will be held for her on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 11 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, IL. All are invited.