Joann L. Adcock

July 9, 1936 - June 28, 2022

ELMHURST — Joann L. Adcock, 85, of Elmhurst, IL passed away June 28, 2022.

Joann was born July 9, 1936, in Du Quoin, the daughter of Harley and Emma (Hammann) Davison.

She is survived by two daughters: Beth Pulver (Ken) of Menominee, MI and Michele Polk (Terry) of Glen Ellyn, IL. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren: Amanda, Kenan, and Mark Pulver and Logan Polk.

Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; father and mother-in-law: Herbert and Audra Fae (Lynch) Adcock; brother, Phillip Davison; two sisters-in-law: Gertrude (Metzinger) Davison and Mary Jane (Adcock) James; brother-in-law, Edward James; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service, Saturday, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Mueller Hill Cemetery at Pinckneyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Edward Foundation (Edward-Elmhurst Hospital).

