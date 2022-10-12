JoAnn Pickens
MARION — JoAnn Pickens, age 67, of Marion, at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Paul's Chapel Baptist Church, located at 902 South Monroe St., Marion.
Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Virgil Walton Jr. presiding.
Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit the website https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
