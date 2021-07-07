 Skip to main content
JoAnn Wilkinson Maze
JoAnn Wilkinson Maze

JoAnn Wilkinson Maze

JoAnn Wilkinson Maze

1934 - 2021

GOREVILLE — JoAnn Wilkinson Maze, 86, of Goreville, Illinois formerly of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in Heritage Memory Care at the Colonnade Senior Living – O'Fallon, Illinois.

JoAnn was born August 30, 1934, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Willard and Carrie (Deason) McDaniel. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Goreville, Illinois, and Second Baptist Church – West Frankfort, Illinois. Joann was a secretary for many years at Howell Insurance and Standard Insurance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Maze; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Mona McDaniel.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Bryan) Galli, Julie (Gary) Hammers; son, Don Wilkinson; eight grandchildren: Mike (Lindsay) Wilkinson, Andy (Kristin) Wilkinson, Julie (Sean) Rogers, Tim (Christa) Hammers, Tricia (Kyle) Mudge, Nick (Lisa) Hammers, Brett (Beth) Galli, and Jarren (Carly) Galli; seventeen great grandchildren; first husband, Warren Wilkinson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 8, 2021, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Busby Cemetery – Goreville, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Heritage Memory Care at the Colonnade. Envelopes will be available and accepted at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Heritage Memory Care Staff and Dr. Kristi Arnolds for the care of their mother.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com.

