JoAnn Wilkinson Maze

1934 - 2021

GOREVILLE — JoAnn Wilkinson Maze, 86, of Goreville, Illinois formerly of West Frankfort, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in Heritage Memory Care at the Colonnade Senior Living – O'Fallon, Illinois.

JoAnn was born August 30, 1934, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Willard and Carrie (Deason) McDaniel. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Goreville, Illinois, and Second Baptist Church – West Frankfort, Illinois. Joann was a secretary for many years at Howell Insurance and Standard Insurance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Maze; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Mona McDaniel.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Bryan) Galli, Julie (Gary) Hammers; son, Don Wilkinson; eight grandchildren: Mike (Lindsay) Wilkinson, Andy (Kristin) Wilkinson, Julie (Sean) Rogers, Tim (Christa) Hammers, Tricia (Kyle) Mudge, Nick (Lisa) Hammers, Brett (Beth) Galli, and Jarren (Carly) Galli; seventeen great grandchildren; first husband, Warren Wilkinson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.