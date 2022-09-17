JoAnne Cabutti

1930 - 2022

CHAMPAIGN — JoAnne Cabutti (92) of Champaign died on Sept. 11 in Mahomet, IL.

She was born April 9, 1930 in Carbondale, the daughter of Carl and Meda Barlow.

She was a high honors graduate of Herrin Township High School and earned her high school diploma in only three years. Following high school, she attended St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO where she graduated in 1951. JoAnne became an airline stewardess for a brief time only because she wanted to know what it was like to fly. She then returned to Herrin, IL and became a staff nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Marion, IL.

She met her future husband, Lee Cabutti, through mutual friends. He was the head coach of football, basketball, and track at Herrin Township High School when they met. They were married on Oct. 1, 1955, and moved to Champaign in 1957 where they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.

JoAnne retired from Provena Covenant Medical Center in 1992 after working there as a staff nurse since 1957, at which time she opened the first recovery room in what was then known as Mercy Hospital. She was named Employee of the Year in 1970, and following her retirement, she became a life member of the Provena Covenant Auxiliary, which later became known as Volunteer Services. The "JoAnne Cabutti Mitten Tree" project of that organization was her pride and joy. She coordinated the program that took place each year just before Christmas where warm and wonderful hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, lap robes, baby blankets, etc. were made by kind and caring individuals and then delivered to various community agencies and shelters for those in need. JoAnne was proud of the fact that she received a commendation for volunteering over 22,500 hours at Provena after her retirement.

JoAnne also took great joy in growing beautiful roses and sharing them with others, and won "Best of Show" in a local rose competition.

She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign, and served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years.

JoAnne received the "Keys to the City of Champaign" along with her husband, Lee, from former mayor Don Gerard on March 18, 2015 for her volunteerism and service to the community.

Family members include: Husband, Lee Cabutti (deceased); Sons: Mike Cabutti (deceased), Mark Cabutti, Mahomet, IL; Daughter-In-Law, Gay White Cabutti, Mahomet, IL; Grandaughters: Elise Cabutti, St. Louis, MO, Emma Cabutti Barton (Austin), Mahomet, IL. They were truly the loves of her life.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Bridlebrook Assisted Living in Mahomet, as well as Transitions Hospice for the outstanding care they provided.

Memorial donations will go to the Champaign County Humane Society and/or Transitions Hospice.

Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.