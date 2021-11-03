Joanne Olsen

1936 - 2021

MARION — Joanne Olsen, age 84, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, at 11:34 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.

She was born at home, south of Marion, IL, near the city lake, the daughter of Floyd and Beatrice (Hester) Sprague.

Joanne grew up and attended school in Marion and was a graduate of Marion High School Class of 1954.

She was united in marriage to William F. "Bill" Olsen on Saturday, April 2, 1955 and together shared sixty-six years of marriage.

Along with her husband Bill she was a member of the Johnston City United Pentecostal Church in Johnston City, IL.

In addition to caring for her family and her home, she worked as in home care provider for twenty years and retired in 2006.

She loved to spend her free time going to yard sales with her sisters-in-law. She was a good cook and she loved cooking for family and especially for the times they gathered for special occasions, creating cherished memories. Joanne will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, William F. "Bill" Olsen; two sons: John William "Bill" Olsen and Larry and Andrea Olsen, all of Marion; two grandsons: Adrian and Ashley Olsen of Herrin, IL and Bryson and Alyssa Olsen of Benson, AZ; great-grandson, Cash Olsen of Benson, AZ; her sister, Jeanetta Sexton of Baldwin Park, CA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded by her parents; three sisters: Helen West, Betty Lantrip and Hazel Faught; and five brothers: John David "J. D.", Don, Tommy, Richard and Paul Sprague.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Glasco and Rev. Branden Abernathy presiding. Interment will follow in McKinney Chapel Cemetery, south of Marion near the Lake of Egypt.

The Olsen family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Powell and his outstanding staff at the Siteman Cancer Center, Barnes Parkview south tower, 5th floor Oncology/Gyn. Nurses and doctors for their excellent care for the past five and a half years and for the care of the outstanding staff at Evelyn's House.

To leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.