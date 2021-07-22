 Skip to main content
Joe Crawshaw
MURPHYSBORO - Joe Crawshaw, age 81 of Murphysboro, passed away, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private inurnment was held in the Herrin City Cemetery.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

