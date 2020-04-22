CARBONDALE — Joe Lee Ellis, 60, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.
Joe was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Carbondale to the late Harold Lee and Dorothy Mae (Cook) Ellis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Joe is survived by his two brothers, Keith and Noralee Ellis of Carbondale, and Kenny and Clara Ellis of Carbondale; sister, Debbie and Mark Dousman of Carbondale; daughter, Heather Ellis of De Soto; five nieces, Mallory and Mike Hartman; Ashotn and Jared Clutts, Amber and Kyle Reed, Kristen and Jerod Bathon, and Katie and Kyle Stearns of Buffolo, New York; great-nephews, Bryson Reed, and Alex and Avery Hartman; great-nieces, Brynlee Reed and Kennedy Clutts; and many more dear family members and friends.
Joe was a member of Murdale Baptist Church of Carbondale.
He was an Avid Cardinal Fan and loved his family dearly.
There will be a private graveside ceremony, with the Rev. Paul Hicks officiating.
Memorials may be made to Murdale Baptist Church P.O. Box 1000 Carbondale, IL 62903 or Hospice of Southern Illinois 204 Halfway Road Marion, IL 62959.
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.