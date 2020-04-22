× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Joe Lee Ellis, 60, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.

Joe was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Carbondale to the late Harold Lee and Dorothy Mae (Cook) Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Joe is survived by his two brothers, Keith and Noralee Ellis of Carbondale, and Kenny and Clara Ellis of Carbondale; sister, Debbie and Mark Dousman of Carbondale; daughter, Heather Ellis of De Soto; five nieces, Mallory and Mike Hartman; Ashotn and Jared Clutts, Amber and Kyle Reed, Kristen and Jerod Bathon, and Katie and Kyle Stearns of Buffolo, New York; great-nephews, Bryson Reed, and Alex and Avery Hartman; great-nieces, Brynlee Reed and Kennedy Clutts; and many more dear family members and friends.

Joe was a member of Murdale Baptist Church of Carbondale.

He was an Avid Cardinal Fan and loved his family dearly.

There will be a private graveside ceremony, with the Rev. Paul Hicks officiating.

Memorials may be made to Murdale Baptist Church P.O. Box 1000 Carbondale, IL 62903 or Hospice of Southern Illinois 204 Halfway Road Marion, IL 62959.

Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:7

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.