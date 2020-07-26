John A. 'Jack' Becker

Jack graduated from Sparta High School in 1949. He went to University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, for one year, and then enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, on the GI Bill, where he graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.

In 1954, he started working as a part-time teller at First Federal Savings and Loan in Sparta. Upon graduation, Jack began his financial career at First Federal. Over the years, Jack was chairman of the Illinois League of Savings Institutions, chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, trustee of the Financial Institutions Retirement Fund, and director of U.S. League of Savings Associations. Jack retired as president CEO of Charter Bank in Sparta. He was honored as the Outstanding Citizen by the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the Sparta Rotary Club, and chairman of the Sparta Community Hospital Board of Directors. He also served two terms on the Belleville area College Board of Directors including chairmanship. In 1989, Jack was inducted into the SIU College of Business and Administrations Hall of Fame. He was named by the college as the Southern Illinois Business Leader of the Year in 1992. In 1997, he was honored as the college's Alumnus of the Year.