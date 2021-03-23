 Skip to main content
John Albert Harrison
MURPHYSBORO — John Albert Harrison of Murphysboro passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Visitation will be held at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at McKinney Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks required. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

