John Benton Stahl, Ph.D.

John was born March 28, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, and spent much of his youth in Washington D.C. and Chicago. As a young man, John traveled the country, working at various jobs from hoeing strawberries in Washington to canning fish on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula. He then began his academic career, receiving a BS from Iowa State University and a doctorate in Zoology from Indiana University. He first taught zoology at Thiel College in Pennsylvania, then Washington State University at Pullman, and finally settled in Carbondale at Southern Illinois University. He respected the animal kingdom, and over his long tenure as professor of zoology, he touched the lives of many students. His specialty was limnology, and his research took him as far as Mexico and Argentina. He was a man of principle and noble thoughts, whose quiet exterior belied his strong emotions and deep convictions. All that knew him, both colleagues and friends, could feel his intrinsic benevolence.