John D. Browning

MARION — John D. Browning, age 73, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Evelyn's House, a part of Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with the Dr. Jason Browning presiding.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL, with Rev. John Howard presiding.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "St. Louis Children's Hospital". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or funeral service, it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.