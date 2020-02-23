John Darling

Although John was truly outstanding in his field, he spent his personal life as a model for his family. His servant's heart was infectious, and he never missed the opportunity to instill important life lessons and a pragmatic ethical compass throughout his interactions with those around him. He believed so strongly in the importance of an ethical grounding for a fulsome life that he was inspired to write his first work in the genre of spirituality and wellness, The Master Key, which was published in 2018. The primary thread of the book is that ethical self-discovery is a potential that exists for all human beings, and presents the fullest and most beneficial manner of living, both for individuals and all others impacted by their actions. The book undergirded his pedagogy for the final 15 years of his teaching career, and many of his students reported exceedingly positive benefits from studying the material. John impacted the lives of so many students and members of his family and the community at large, and the ripples in the pond that his careful and methodical way of living generated are still making their mark on the world.