MURPHYSBORO — John David Carter, formerly of Murphysboro, passed away on April 17, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Murphysboro, to his parents, the Rev. Edgar and Helen Carter. He was a twin to James Dale Carter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Ed Carter.
He is survived by two sons, John and Austin Carter; daughters, Valerie (T. K.) Kelly and Ashley (Ronnie Tokazowski. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Kay (Song) Borland; sister-in-law, Mabel Carter, and twin brother, James Dale (Joanna) Carter. He had eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. He is survived by his special cousin, Jim Maag Tandy. He is also survived by ex-spouses, Patricia Carter and Deborah Carter.
John David's cremains are to be buried following a graveside service at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
