John David Mitchell, Jr.

ZEIGLER – John David Mitchell, Jr., age 75, of Zeigler, IL, passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Deaconess Midtown Hospital of Evansville, IN.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4th, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Stone Funeral Home with Rev. Denny Bush presiding.

Interment will follow in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of American Legion Post No. 1961 of Orient, IL and American Legion Post No. 177 of Zeigler, IL and members of the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail.

