John E. Price III
THEBES — John E. Price III, age 66, of Thebes, IL, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Olive Branch United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour. A bereavement dinner will follow the services at The Gathering Place 32779 State Highway 3, Thebes, IL, 62990.
For more information, visit www.jones-funeral.com.
