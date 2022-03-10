 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Francis Aloysius Bannon

John (Johnie) Francis Aloysius Bannon, age 96, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Marion, IL, Veterans Administration Community Living Center.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Golconda First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Final place of rest will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Golconda; followed by dinner at the church.

