John Francis Aloysius Bannon
John (Johnie) Francis Aloysius Bannon, age 96, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Marion, IL, Veterans Administration Community Living Center.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Golconda First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Final place of rest will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Golconda; followed by dinner at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.