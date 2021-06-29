John Grover Holland, Jr.

Aug. 11, 1954 - June 24, 2021

CAIRO — John Grover Holland, Jr., of Cairo, IL, departed this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on August 11, 1954, to John Grover Holland, Sr., and Geneva (Blackburn) Holland, both of Cairo, IL.

He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he was a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and Southern Illinois University School of Law. A second-generation attorney, he practiced in Alexander County for 31 years. He was a member of the Illinois Bar Association, the Missouri Bar Association, and he was licensed to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

An avid outdoorsman, he was a legend in Ballard County, KY, and beyond, for his tireless and joyful pursuit of waterfowl. He loved to spend time in nature, a trait he passed along to his children.