John Harold Lloyd was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Hayward, California, the son of Harold Lloyd and Esther Hemphill. He died Dec. 12, 2020, at home in Carrier Mills, Illinois.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Anita (Groves) Lloyd, one son, John Jeremy Lloyd, four sisters, Ruth (Kirby) McVey, Diana (Ed) Lupton, Kathleen (Mike) Bowlin, Kim (Craig) Bratschie, and sister-in-law Kay (Ron) Summers, many nieces and nephews and dear friends the James (Laura) Borntrager family.

John grew up in Marissa, Illinois, and graduated at SIU Carbondale in 1972 with a BS in Cinema and Photography. He served 3 ½ years in the US. Navy. He worked at Burning Star #5 Mine for 15 years where he was known as “The Wiz”. He finished his career of 21 years in 2011 at Herrin Hospital as Supervisor of the Cardio Pulmonary Function Lab where he was known as “A Walking Encyclopedia”.

He was involved in research with The Black Lung Clinic, researching breathing techniques and Body Plethysmography, working with Dr. Parviz B. Sanjaboi, MD, and briefly with Dr. Bob Hyatt of the Mayo Clinic. He presented at several conferences on breathing techniques. He was an avid learner with interest in history (especially civil war history), photography, woodworking, science fiction, travel and technology.