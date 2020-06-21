John "J.D." Bantner
John "J.D." Bantner

MURPHYSBORO — John "J.T." Bantner, 49, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

He was born July 11, 1970, in Carbondale.

A celebration of life is to be determined at a later date.

