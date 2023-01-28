John "Jack" Murray

HERRIN – The Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. A time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Memorial Donations are suggested and may be made to OLMC New School Fund or to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriors.org. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.