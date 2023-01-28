John "Jack" Murray
HERRIN – The Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. A time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Memorial Donations are suggested and may be made to OLMC New School Fund or to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriors.org. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.