 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John "Jack" Murray

  • 0
John "Jack" Murray

John "Jack" Murray

HERRIN – The Rite of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. A time of visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Memorial Donations are suggested and may be made to OLMC New School Fund or to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriors.org. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News