John Kent Holt

September 21, 1943 - August 4, 2022

John Kent Holt, born on Sept. 21, 1943, passed away at his home on Aug. 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones.

John was born at Scott Air Force Base and spent his childhood in Springfield, Marion, and Centralia. He attended Wabash College and Southern Illinois University, served in Vietnam in 1965 - 1966, and settled in Carbondale for more than 40 years.

Community service was a big priority for John. He was an active volunteer at Synergy, a long-time member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, a member of the Rotary Club for many years, and a committed member of several area support groups. He deeply valued and treasured all of these communities.

His other big passion was music. He loved hanging out at Golden Frets and spending time with his friends at the Whiteside Bluegrass Festival. He was deeply knowledgeable across blues, bluegrass, and classical genres.

John is survived by his wife, Pam Holt; his children: Philip Holt, Cassy Gregge, Dion Holt-Phoenix, Vanessa Holt-Phoenix, Colleen Price; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials in John's honor may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.