John Landis Cox

Nov. 22, 1923 - Feb. 19, 2021

HERRIN — John Landis Cox, 97, of Herrin, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in the C.L.C. at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Marion. John was born November 22, 1923, in Johnston City, IL to John Luther and Eva (Crusky) Cox.

John married Lou Dean Waugh on November 10, 1945, in Johnston City. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2015. He is also preceded in death by his son, John L. Cox and his parents.

Private Gravesides Services will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Herrin City Cemetery.

Interment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post #645, Carterville American Legion Post #347, and Baker-Ladd VFW Post #1567.

Memorial donations in John's memory may be made to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.

