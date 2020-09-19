× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MULKEYTOWN — John “Little John” Hampton, 59, passed away Friday Sept. 18, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

He was born on March 16, 1961, in Christopher to John “Pappy” and Nina Mae (Clancy) Hampton.

He married Georgetta (Anderson) Hampton on June 1, 1991 and she survives of Mulkeytown.

He is also survived by his children, Chris (Mary) Hampton of Mulkeytown, Sarah (Jim) Emberton of Zeigler, Tearra (Zach) Carter of Mulkeytown, Andrew Hampton of Christopher and Gabby Hampton of Mulkeytown; six grandchildren, Ashly, AJ, Jared, James Jr., Jarren and Jenna; one sister, Tina (John) Hughes of Sesser; and two brothers, Dennis Hampton of Mulkeytown, and Harry Hampton of Wentzeville, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin Hampton; two grandchildren, Carlie Staggs and Christian Hampton; and one brother, Phillip “PG” Hampton.

John was a supervisor of dispatching at the West Frankfort Police Department.