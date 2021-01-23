CARBONDALE — On Thursday, January 14, John M. Williams, lifelong resident of Carbondale, Illinois, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died peacefully at the age of 93. He joins his wife of 63 years in Heaven three years after her passing.

He is survived by his children: John K. Williams and wife Cathy, of Carbondale; Stacy L. Williams, of Paducah, KY; and LeeAnn (Williams) Eddins, and husband Stu, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His granddaughters are Lauren Williams and Erin (Williams) Wiltowski, and husband Jacek, along with two great grandchildren, Jackson, and Maxwell, Wiltowski, all of Carbondale.

He will be memorialized at a service at a time to be determined in the Spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to University Baptist Church, Carbondale, Illinois or Carbondale Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 277, Carbondale, Illinois. A full obituary is available at the website of Meredith Funeral Home, Carbondale, Illinois, www.meredithfh.com.