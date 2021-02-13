John Paul Sorgen

Feb. 1, 1970 - Feb. 10, 2020

BEDFORD, Texas — JP passed away a year ago, February 10, 2020, in Bedford, TX. He was born February 1, 1970, to Paul and Nancy Sorgen in Carbondale, IL. He attended Glendale Elementary School and was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School.

After high school, he served in the Air Force for eight years, reaching the rank of E5 staff Sargent.

He was currently employed with Bastian Solutions in Farmers, TX.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Nancy Sorgen of The Villages, FL. Sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Don Lepinske; nephews: Angel, Tyler and Jordon and nieces: Selena and Ginny all of Cambria, IL. Uncles and aunts: Mike and Sharon Williams, Tuck and Becky Williams of Carbondale, Marty Rich of Cortland, IL, and Helen Deniston of Lexington, KY. Ten cousins and extended family and many friends who mourn his passing. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernie and Lucy Sorgen and John and Lucille Williams. Two uncles: George Deniston and Charlie Rich.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a celebration of his life is planned later this spring in Carbondale.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Memorials maybe made to Gary Sinise foundation, Team Rubiconusa or tilvalhallaproject.