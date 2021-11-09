 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John R. Moreland

  • 0

John R. Moreland

COBDEN — John R. Moreland, age 87 of Cobden, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare in Cobden.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Interment will be in the Cobden Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT:

www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME IN COBDEN IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: White House 'confident' workplace vaccine rules will stand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News