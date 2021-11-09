John R. Moreland
COBDEN — John R. Moreland, age 87 of Cobden, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare in Cobden.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Interment will be in the Cobden Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
