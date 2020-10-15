John Richard Verduin Jr.

CARBONDALE — John Richard (Dick) Verduin Jr. passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and at peace with his Lord.

He was born July 6, 1931, to John R. and Dorothy (Eckman) Verduin in Muskegon, Michigan. He spent his early youth in western Michigan before moving to Tucson, Arizona, in 1947 due to asthma. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1949 and then attended colleges in California and New Mexico where he played collegiate football.

Upon completion of college, he returned to his native Michigan to teach. He began as a rural schoolteacher, working with fifth, sixth and seventh-grade students in a one-room school. He then taught high school chemistry, biology and math in Greenville, Michigan. While teaching, he obtained a Master in Education Administration from Michigan State University (MSU). He then returned full time to work on his doctorate in Curriculum and Sociology at MSU which he received in 1962. During his time at MSU he met and married his wife, Janet (Jan) Mae Falk. They married in 1963 and were married 57 years.