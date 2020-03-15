JOHNSTON CITY — John Robert Engram, 73, passed away at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Heartland Reginal Medical Center in Marion.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Kim Lee-Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery of Johnston City. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

John was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Herrin the son of Eugene and Janet (Thirlaway) Engram.

John was retired from Norge in Herrin.

He was an avid Cardinal Fan and a supporter of Johnston City School Athletics.

He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Marion.

He is survived by a brother, Jerry Engram and wife, Myrna, of Benton Harbor, Michigan; a nephew, Jason Engram of Benton Harbor, Michigan; two aunts, Barbara Maroscher and husband, Gus; and Betty Lee; a special cousin, Becky O'Neill and husband, Larry; and numerous other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

