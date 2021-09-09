John Ronald Nesler
Feb. 6, 1945 - Sept. 7, 2021
HERRIN -- John Ronald Nesler, 76, of Herrin, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.
Ron was the owner and operator of Nesler's Polar Whip in Energy.
Ron also coached multiple sports across Southern Illinois for over 50 years. For the last 40 plus years, he has coached in Herrin for the Herrin Jr. High School and Herrin High School. He was inducted into Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his over 50 years of dedicated coaching.
Ron was a member of the Herrin First Baptist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher for several years for the church.
Ron was born February 6, 1945 in Herrin, IL to John "Sollie" and Helen (Williams) Nesler.
Ron married Jeannie Vogt on June 8, 1966 in Herrin, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannie Nesler of Herrin; daughter and son-in-law: Jeannine and Toby Coffey of Herrin; two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Melissa Nesler of Herrin and James and Kim Nesler of Herrin; 12 grandchildren: Jessica and Bart Gwaltney, Mindy and Adam Harrison, Toby and Corie Coffey, Bronson Nesler, Breanna Nesler, Marina Nesler, Caulden Lazenby, Chase Lazenby, Jake Nesler, Hannah Nesler, and Kinsey Nesler; five great-grandchildren: Cameran Gwaltney, J. J. Gwaltney, Josie Brandon, Brooklynn Brandon, and Olivia Harrison; and two cousins: Doug Williams of Los Angles, CA and Cindy Stacy of Herrin, IL.
He is preceded in death by his four granddaughters: Braelyn Janae Nesler, Eliana Kathryn Nesler, Alexa Renee Nesler, and Karissa Hazel Nesler; great-granddaughter, Sophie Rae Coffey; and his parents.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Mark Goldman officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Ron's memory in lieu of flowers, may be made to Herrin High School Athletic Department, 700 North 10th Street, Herrin, IL 62948; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of face masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.
