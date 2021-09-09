John Ronald Nesler

Feb. 6, 1945 - Sept. 7, 2021

HERRIN -- John Ronald Nesler, 76, of Herrin, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.

Ron was the owner and operator of Nesler's Polar Whip in Energy.

Ron also coached multiple sports across Southern Illinois for over 50 years. For the last 40 plus years, he has coached in Herrin for the Herrin Jr. High School and Herrin High School. He was inducted into Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his over 50 years of dedicated coaching.

Ron was a member of the Herrin First Baptist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher for several years for the church.

Ron was born February 6, 1945 in Herrin, IL to John "Sollie" and Helen (Williams) Nesler.

Ron married Jeannie Vogt on June 8, 1966 in Herrin, IL.