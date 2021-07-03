MURPHYSBORO — John S. Jennings, age 70, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the University Baptist Church in Carbondale, and visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. there on Friday.

Visitation will also be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to made to UMCOR.

