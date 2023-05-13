John Sergio Martin Lindt

Feb. 2, 1997 - May 7, 2023

HILLSBOROUGH, NC – John Sergio Martin Lindt died unexpectedly on May 7, 2023, from epilepsy. He leaves a legacy of kindness and acceptance and was treasured by all who knew him. He was the beloved husband and soulmate to Brigitte Lyle Bentulan of Naperville, dearest son to John David Lindt and Norka Rabinovich-Lindt of Carbondale, devoted son-in-law to Rima and Bebiano Bentulan of Naperville, IL, cherished grandson to Nelly and Sergio Rabinovich of Carbondale, IL, and John and Gloria Lindt (dec.) of Bethesda, Maryland.

John started service to the community by joining Scouts of America and earned the status of Eagle Scout. He volunteered at the Senior Services of Jackson County from age 12 to 18, he received the Southern Illinois Excellence Scholarship, and earned a degree in computer science with a minor in microbiology. As an undergraduate, he was a co-president of the SIUC Student Alumni Council, president of Kiwanis Circle K, and received the Undergraduate Research Assistantship for four years under the mentorship of biotechnologist, David Lightfoot, Ph.D. He worked as an assistant webmaster for WSIU Public Radio which spurred his enthusiasm for writing online, and before graduating, he and his wife Brigitte Bentulan began BB Digital Labs, an online digital marketing, videography, web optimization, and content production company. John was the company's lead programmer. John was an avid runner, podcaster, and cake maker for his most cherished wife, Brigitte.

He put great value in his extended family including aunts and uncles; Regina and Franco Piazza of Carbondale, IL, Sergio and Holly Rabinovich of Hillsborough, NC, Egla and Ken Jordan of Chapel Hill NC, Patricia and Michael Guss of Bethesda, MD, Sue and Will Monin of Tacoma, WA, and Maggie and Syl Mathis of Grand Junction, Colorado; cousins, Alex and Stephanie Piazza, Jordan and Adriana Kline, Danielle and Dan Pierson, Nicholas and Miriam Jordan, Max Piazza, Dylan Jordan, Sergio Russell Rabinovich and Suzanne and Thomas Monin. He relished his friendships with Benjamin Wagner, Denali Carpenter, and brother-in-law, Bryce Bentulan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made GreenEarth (https://www.greenearthinc.org/donate) or WSIU NPR (https://donate.wsiu.org/wsiu/donate) in his name. The date and location for the memorial service will be forthcoming. Rest in peace, John. For the brief time that you were with us - job well done.