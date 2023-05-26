NAPERVILLE - John Sergio Martin Lindt, age 26, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2023. He was the beloved husband and soulmate to Brigitte Lyle Bentulan of Naperville, IL, dearest son to John David Lindt and Norka Rabinovich-Lindt of Carbondale, IL, devoted son-in-law to Rima and Bebiano Bentulan of Naperville, IL, cherished grandson to Nelly and Sergio Rabinovich of Carbondale, IL, and John and Gloria Lindt (dec) of Bethesda Maryland. May 27, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 515 S. Orchard Dr., Carbondale. We know you are there in spirit if you can't be with us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made GreenEarth (https://www.greenearthinc.org/donate), WSIU NPR (https://donate.wsiu.org/wsiu/donate), or Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois (https://bgcsi.org/how-can-i-help/) in his name. Rest in peace, John. For the brief time that you were with us—job well done.