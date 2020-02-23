John Steers
John Steers

GRAND CHAIN — John Steers, 75, passed away Feb. 20, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jones-funeral.com.

