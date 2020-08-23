MURPHYSBORO — John Uffelman, 84, of Murphysboro, died at 3:30 pm, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Carbondale.
He was born to the late Ervin “Dutch” and Mary (nee Hamm) Uffelman on April 27, 1936, in Murphysboro.
John married Georgia Pruett on Aug. 22, 1959, in Murphysboro; she survives.
He had worked as a financial adviser for 46 years and retired from Wells Fargo Advisors.
John had been active in the First Presbyterian Church in Chester until his move to Murphysboro in 1985. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau and the Elks in Chester and Murphysboro.
John enjoyed coaching youth sports in Chester. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and SIU Athletics.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Uffelman, of Murphysboro; four children, Michael Uffelman (fiancee Dana Frazier), of Murphysboro, Jan (Mike) Reis, of Bloomfield, Colorado, David (Lisa) Uffelman, of Murphysboro, and Scott (Kristine) Uffelman, of Murphysboro; sister, Mary Ann Koeneman, of Chester; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan Temple) Uffelman, Connor Reis, Elijah Uffelman, Emily (Nick) Krajewski, Matteson Uffelman, Maci Uffelman and Jagger Uffelman; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Temple and Brynlee Krajewski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Koeneman; and sister-in-law, Luann Williams.
A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, with the Rev. Edwin Reuter officiating. A Celebration of Life will held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to Chester High School Athletics or SIU Athletics and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.
To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.