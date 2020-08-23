 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Uffelman
0 entries

John Uffelman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — John Uffelman, 84, of Murphysboro, died at 3:30 pm, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Carbondale.

He was born to the late Ervin “Dutch” and Mary (nee Hamm) Uffelman on April 27, 1936, in Murphysboro.

John married Georgia Pruett on Aug. 22, 1959, in Murphysboro; she survives.

He had worked as a financial adviser for 46 years and retired from Wells Fargo Advisors.

John had been active in the First Presbyterian Church in Chester until his move to Murphysboro in 1985. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau and the Elks in Chester and Murphysboro.

John enjoyed coaching youth sports in Chester. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and SIU Athletics.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Uffelman, of Murphysboro; four children, Michael Uffelman (fiancee Dana Frazier), of Murphysboro, Jan (Mike) Reis, of Bloomfield, Colorado, David (Lisa) Uffelman, of Murphysboro, and Scott (Kristine) Uffelman, of Murphysboro; sister, Mary Ann Koeneman, of Chester; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan Temple) Uffelman, Connor Reis, Elijah Uffelman, Emily (Nick) Krajewski, Matteson Uffelman, Maci Uffelman and Jagger Uffelman; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Temple and Brynlee Krajewski; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Koeneman; and sister-in-law, Luann Williams.

A private graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester, with the Rev. Edwin Reuter officiating. A Celebration of Life will held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to Chester High School Athletics or SIU Athletics and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.

To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.

John Uffelman
To plant a tree in memory of John Uffelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News