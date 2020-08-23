× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — John Uffelman, 84, of Murphysboro, died at 3:30 pm, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Carbondale.

He was born to the late Ervin “Dutch” and Mary (nee Hamm) Uffelman on April 27, 1936, in Murphysboro.

John married Georgia Pruett on Aug. 22, 1959, in Murphysboro; she survives.

He had worked as a financial adviser for 46 years and retired from Wells Fargo Advisors.

John had been active in the First Presbyterian Church in Chester until his move to Murphysboro in 1985. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau and the Elks in Chester and Murphysboro.

John enjoyed coaching youth sports in Chester. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and SIU Athletics.