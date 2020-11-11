 Skip to main content
John W. Brannon
John W. Brannon

John W. Brannon

Brannon

MURPHYSBORO — John W. Brannon, 60, passed away at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg Medical Center.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Pettett Funeral Home, with Brother Paul Crain officiating, and burial in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Visitation was from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

