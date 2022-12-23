John W. Chester

1931 - 2022

CARBONDALE — John W. Chester, age 91, of Carbondale, passed away at 1:52 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Illinois Veterans Home of Anna, IL.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Carbondale, IL to John L. and Elizabeth (Benson) Chester. He married Betty Price on Feb. 14, 1956. She preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2005.

John worked as an auto parts salesman for more than 23 years at E. Blankenship & Co. in Carbondale. He loved gardening and being in the outdoors. He was also an avid artist and enjoyed reading. John was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his children, Beth Chester of Carbondale and Dan (Cynthia) Chester of Carbondale.

John is preceded in death by his wife, parents and his son, John D. Chester.

Per John's wishes, his body has been donated to SIU School of Medicine for anatomical research. Cremation will be accorded following anatomical research. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.