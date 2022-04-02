John William "Bill" Balsano
June 30, 1927 - April 1, 2022
MURPHYSBORO — John William "Bill" Balsano, 94, of Murphysboro, passed away on April 1, 2022, in his residence in Murphysboro, IL.
Bill was born June 30, 1927, to Angelo and Myrtle (Spangler) Balsano, in Murphysboro.
Bill married Marian Tweedy on September 22, 1952, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. Marian preceded him in death on March 30, 2022.
Bill served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning from his service, he opened Bill's TV Sales and Service and developed the Mobile Ranch, both in Murphysboro. He was a member of VFW, American Legion and the Elks. Bill loved spending time with family, golfing, and was very serious about his weekly card games.
He is survived by one son, Tony and his wife Debbie Balsano of Cape Girardeau, MO; two grandchildren: Amanda ((Michael) Hines and Ryan (Alison) Balsano; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers: Joe, Ben, and Wayne; and sisters: Eloise Jeremiah and Madeline Layne.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marian; his son, Stephen; his daughter, Janie; brothers: Sylvester and Eugene; and sisters: Rosalie Hanna, Mary Fritz, and Margaret Presley.
A joint Funeral Mass for Bill and Marian will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro with Father Robert Flannery officiating and interment will be at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital.
For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.
