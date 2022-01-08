CARBONDALE – John William Huffman, 84, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale surrounded by his loving family.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie L. (Nix) Huffman; children: J. Douglas Huffman (Jill), Beth Huffman, Mark Huffman (Carolyn) and Amy Davis (Jeff); grandchildren: Lauren Warman (Philip), William Huffman (Christine), Jack Huffman, Andrew Huffman, John Henry Huffman (Haydyn), Joseph Huffman, and Matthew Huffman; great-grandson, Henry Huffman; and brother, Tom Huffman (Sandy).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert O. and George E. Huffman; brother, Albert Huffman; sisters: Georgia (Sis) Page and Martha Harrell.

A private family service has been held and a Celebration of John's Life is planned for 2022.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, SIH Foundation - Cancer Institute, or charity of choice.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of John, visit www.meredithfh.com.