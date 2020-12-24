On Thursday, Dec, 17, 2020, Johnny Leach passed away at his home at the age of 78.

Johnny was born on Feb. 3, 1942 in Eastern Kentucky as Johnny would say “to a coal miner's daughter." Growing up he did not attend school; he had an instructor come to his home and provided an education until he was 17 years old. Johnny moved into Pathway House in June of 1996. Johnny was employed at Our Directions, Centerstone and Progress Port. Johnny decided he wanted to retire this year and just shred papers for Pathway House.

Johnny talked often about his Aunt Marie Alsip and Brenda Miller, whom he talked to on the phone frequently. Johnny loved fishing, wrestling, old movies (preferably Westerns and War movies) and using his computer. His newest love was gold panning, gem mining and metal detecting with staff. Johnny loved his staff and housemates and they loved him. He gave the best hugs. He was known for his smile and kind and compassionate spirit.

He is preceded in death by his Uncle Bill Alsip and Cousin Don Miller, he is survived by his Aunt Marie Alsip and Cousin Brenda Miller.

A graveside service will be held on Dec. 30, 2020 at noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY with Father Bruce Fogle officiating.