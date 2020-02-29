Johnny Lee Baltzell
0 entries

Johnny Lee Baltzell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Lee Baltzell

Baltzell

GRAND TOWER — Johnny Lee Baltzell, 57, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in St. Louis University Hospital.

Visitation for Johnny will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in First Baptist Church of Grand Tower, with the funeral following at 2 p.m.

Meredith Funeral Home in Grand Tower is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Baltzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News