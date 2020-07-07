MURPHYSBORO — Johnny Rollo Dickerson departed this world for his heavenly home on July 4th, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8th, at Fairview Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Andy Cunningham officiating. Military rights will be conducted by American Legion Post 127 of Murphysboro.
Memorials can be made to the Fairview Christian Church Cemetery Fund and/or the Murphysboro Food Pantry.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
