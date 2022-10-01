Johnny Youchoff

1929 - 2021

CROSSVILLE, TN – Johnny Youchoff, age 91, of Crossville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. Making friends until the very end, Johnny was a cherished presence at the assisted living facility where he spent his final years. People were drawn to Johnny for his easy smile and engaging personality. He will be missed dearly.

Johnny was born on Nov. 21, 1929 in West Frankfort, IL to Louis Youchoff, Sr. and Margaret (Vissio) Youchoff. Growing up he and his older brother, Louis Jr., worked in the family's business, Heights Bakery. After graduating from Frankfort Community High School, Johnny traded his scarlet and gray cap for a maroon and white one, becoming a proud Saluki of Southern Illinois University–Carbondale and 52 year member of the Alumni Association. Geography was his major, but his persistent thirst for knowledge went beyond the required classes, leading him to add Russian to his curriculum.

Johnny joined the Army after college, called by a duty to serve his country, and proudly served in the Korean War, earning the rank of sergeant. Upon returning home, Johnny accepted a management position at General Motors in Atlanta, GA which became the beginning of a long career. Johnny occupied his evenings by attending law school, earning his law degree though he never had any intention to practice. Thanks to that pursuit for knowledge he met his future wife, Mary Agnes Caldwell. The two were married on Nov. 25, 1960, and remained in Atlanta for 35 years before retiring to Crossville, TN.

Johnny loved people and made friends easily. He enjoyed socializing and did so regularly with his pals at a certain local bar and grill while quenching his thirst, filling his stomach and enjoying the camaraderie. The Elks Lodge was also a favorite of his. (He always had the intention to be a 75-year member, but, sadly, fell four years short.) Johnny especially enjoyed discussing sports with his closest friend, Ralph, and business and finance with John, his cousin and confidant.

Travel, adventure and staying active were Johnny's goals in life, and staying in touch with family and friends was his joy. Whether it was vacations with Mary in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, or escorting his dear Aunt Lena to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and even the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in the wintertime, Johnny was always ready.

He kept up-to-date on the latest news, reading his hometown and local newspapers faithfully, and tuning his TV only to the business, economic and news channels… unless, of course, sports were on. He faithfully followed the Salukis along with the Titans, Braves and Cubs.

In his later years, Johnny lost Mary and moved alone to Dominion Senior Living of Crossville, where he made new friends among the residents and caring staff. Johnny gratefully credited his oncologist, surgeon and audiologist for giving him the opportunity to enjoy his life even more. Throughout, his friend Ralph and cousin John continued their loyal support and oversaw his care.

Johnny was a loyal, dependable family member and friend. Despite health struggles and the limitations of COVID, Johnny regularly made time for "through-the-window" visits and emails with Leona and Bill, and phone conversations with other friends and loved ones. He will always be remembered for making people laugh with his quick wit and dry sense of humor, his kindness, his work ethic, and his broad knowledge. We are all better for having known Johnny.

Johnny was preceded in death by Mary Agnes, his wife of 59 years; parents, Louis, Sr. and Margaret Youchoff; and older brother, Louis, Jr. He is survived by his cousin, John Savio and best friend Ralph Jansen. Johnny was laid to rest at the Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort, IL on Monday, May 10, 2021.

In his death, Johnny's commitment to education will continue with the establishment of the Johnny Youchoff and Mary Agnes Youchoff Finish Line Endowed Scholarship at Southern Illinois University–Carbondale. This scholarship is designed for SIU juniors and seniors who have experienced a major life event which may prevent them from completing their degree, and have graduated from Johnny's former high school in West Frankfort, IL or his mother's high school in Christopher, IL. The goal of the scholarship is to assist those students in crossing the Finish Line to graduation.

To learn more about the scholarship or making a gift in Johnny's memory, visit https://siuf.org.