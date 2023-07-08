Jonathan Phillip Rehana

Dec. 7, 1974 - May 3, 2023

MARION - Jonathan Phillip Rehana, 48, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in San Jose, California.

Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Illinois, with Rev. T.J. Gentry officiating.

Jon was born Dec. 7, 1974, in Carbondale, to Baba Hawel and Shirley Ann (Bristow) Rehana.

He is survived by his father, Baba Rehana of Marion; siblings, David Rehana, Younia Rehana (Zev Bassin), Joseph Rehana, Annette Rehana (Stephens Larubi); nieces and nephews, Samaria Rehana, Wolfe Bassin, Isabella Larubi, Andrew Larubi, and Dustin Larubi.

Jon was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Billy Rehana.

A perpetual student of life, Jon always found the humor in the cards being dealt. He loved his parents deeply, his siblings miss him dearly. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force as a combat weatherman.

Memorial contributions are preferred to This Able Veteran, 1714 South Wolf Creek Road, Carbondale, IL 62902. This organization is a service dog organization benefiting U.S. military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.