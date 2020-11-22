 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph A. Brown
0 entries

Joseph A. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphysboro -- Joseph A. Brown, 88, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lee Bertha Brown of Murphysboro, and to this union 11 children, 48 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren were born.

A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Jackson Funeral Home in Carbondale. A burial with military rites will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro. COVID-19 restrictions for gathering will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News