Murphysboro -- Joseph A. Brown, 88, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lee Bertha Brown of Murphysboro, and to this union 11 children, 48 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren were born.
A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Jackson Funeral Home in Carbondale. A burial with military rites will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro. COVID-19 restrictions for gathering will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.
