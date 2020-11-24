Joseph A. Brown

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lee Bertha Brown of Murphysboro, and to this union 11 children, 48 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren were born.

A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Jackson Funeral Home in Carbondale. A burial with military rites will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro. COVID-19 restrictions for gathering will be followed. A MASK IS REQUIRED.