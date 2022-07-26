Joseph A. Taylor
Nov. 30, 1977 - July 20, 2022
CARTERVILLE — Joseph Taylor, 44, passed away July 20, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL.
Joseph was born November 30, 1977, in Franklin County, IL, to the late Clarence and Sherry June (Morris) Taylor.
Joe was a volunteer fireman for many years. He was also an avid outdoorsman which he spent any free time fishing and hunting.
Joe is survived by his siblings; Shelly Nelson of Carterville; brother, James C. Hunt of Alaska; Uncle, Ernest Morris Jr. and wife, Joyce; nieces and nephews: Hannah Steele and Jeremy Nelson; great-niece, Callie Jo Crossco; and his girlfriend, Penny Hartman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Sherry Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro with Reverend Sidney Logwood officiating.
Walker Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
